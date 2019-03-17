St. Patrick's Day celebrations continue with South Side Irish Parade Sunday

The South Side Irish Parade starts at noon. It will step off from 103rd & Western and proceed south down Western Avenue to 115th Street. .
Honor Flight Chicago is the grand marshal this year. The parade has been a staple in the community since 1979.
It is a family-friendly event, and organizers are very proud of that. The parade took a two-year break years ago after rowdy crowds and heavy drinking disrupted the event. When the parade came back, organizers implemented a strict no drinking policy. They still maintain a zero-tolerance policy.
For more information on Sunday's parade, visit: https://southsideirishparade.org/.
There will be a lot of street closures and parking restrictions in effect. There will also be security checkpoints surrounding the parade route so get there early.
GETTING THERE:
Officials are encouraging anyone planning to attend the St. Patrick's Day festivities to use public transportation.
Metra and CTA are adding service to get people to the South Side Irish parade this weekend. Due to the expected high ridership, Metra recommends purchasing tickets prior to boarding this weekend.
For complete details on routes and extra service, click here.
The Northwest Side Irish Parade also starts at noon Sunday, starting at North Neola Avenue and West Raven Street in the Norwood Park neighborhood. For more information, visit: https://northwestsideirish.org/.