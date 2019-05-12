disneyland

Stephen Spielberg, JJ Abrams get tour of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'

EMBED <>More Videos

Disney CEO Bob Iger gives a personal tour of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge."

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland's highly anticipated "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" is set to open at the end of the month and we are getting a sneak peek.

Disney CEO Bob Iger decided to show off the attraction to a few of his friends. Not just any friends.

MORE: New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland released

He took directors Stephen Spielberg and J.J. Abrams along with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and creator Scott Trowbridge on a tour.

How do we know this happened? Iger posted photos on his Twitter account.

Iger wrote it was the "best way to impress" his friends.

Spielberg is a big fan of the series but has never directed one of the films. Abrams is a "Star Wars" veteran and is directing the upcoming film "Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker."

As for "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" it is scheduled to open May 31.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelestheme parkcelebritydisneydisneylandstar wars
DISNEYLAND
New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' released
California Legislature declares May 4 'Star Wars Day'
Disneyland's Star Wars land opens soon, get reservations
Disney full-park smoking ban goes into effect
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in police-involved shooting in North Lawndale
Bond set for suspect in Maleah Davis' disappearance
Man says Chicago police wrongly raided his home
Volunteers clean up Chicago River as biologists examine effect of trash on wildlife
Families of fallen Chicago police officers arrive in Washington
Man killed, woman wounded in Austin shooting
5 arrested for fake Tinder profiles in California
Show More
World War II veteran honored with Oak Lawn street sign
Meteor captured on cameras all over the suburbs
Boy, 14, charged in Argyle Red Line shooting released to mother's custody
Woman killed, baby hospitalized in Ashburn vehicle crash
Brick Safari: Life-sized animals made of LEGOs
More TOP STORIES News