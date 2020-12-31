Online dating during coronavirus: Tips for those looking for love in the new year

And dating is still happening in Chicago, even if many of the meet-ups are virtual.
Bela Ghandi, with the Smart Dating Academy, joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to talk about it.
She said 48% of adults are single, and many are making resolutions for the new year.
Online dating numbers have been high all year, she said.
To up your online dating game, make sure you have great photos and make a good first impression in your messages.
