SOCIETY

Sunday will be the busiest online dating day of 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

People looking for love in the New Year tend to go on a lot of dates in January. The Smart Dating Academy says Sunday will actually the busiest day of the year for online dating sites.

People looking for love in the New Year tend to go on a lot of dates in January. The Smart Dating Academy says Sunday will actually the busiest day of the year for online dating sites.

Bela Gandhi, founder of the Smart Dating Academy, joined ABC7 News at 11 to explain which dating sites and apps are best for people looking to start new relationships in 2019, including Bumble, Coffee Meets Bagel, Tinder, Match.com, eHarmony and Out Time.

She also shared advice about profile photos and how to stay safe online.
Related Topics:
societyonline dating
SOCIETY
Lincoln Park couple is 1st to be married in Cook County in 2019
Gender-neutral birth certificates law in effect in NYC
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago police officer dies by suicide on NW Side
Alderman Munoz arrested for domestic violence incident, police say
Lincoln Park couple is 1st to be married in Cook County in 2019
48 diamond bracelets accidentally mailed to Mississippi man
Wis. woman finds home intruder asleep with 'guard dog'
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
Dietitians advise caution about 'bulletproof' coffee trend
US bishops to gather in Mundelein as clergy sex abuse outrage grows
Show More
3 killed in head-on crash, driver stabbed 10 times
'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76
Amid government shutdown over wall funding, Trump to meet Hill leaders
1 wounded in Eisenhower Expressway shooting in Hillside
New video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old driver
More News