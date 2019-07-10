Society

The Chicago Defender printing final newspaper copy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A legendary newspaper will print its last copy Wednesday.

After more than a century in print, the Chicago Defender has decided to move forward with only a digital operation.

For generations of black Chicagoans, The Defender was their source of news. The Defender is also credited with creating the annual Bud Billiken Parade.

Until now, some 16,000 copies of The Defender were printed each week, but the paper's website reaches more than 475,000 monthly visitors and they hope to grow that.

The final print edition will hit newsstands Wednesday.
