Aurora to hold ceremony Wednesday for Army Specialist Miguel Villalon, killed in Afghanistan attack

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- U.S. Army Specialist Miguel Villalon will be honored at a special memorial service in Aurora Wednesday after the soldier was killed in Afghanistan.

Villalon, 21, was buried last weekend in Texas where his family lives. He was one of two soldiers killed when their vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb in Kandahar Province in Afghanistan.

Villalon joined the Army in 2018. This was his first combat deployment.

The ceremony is at 2 p.m. at East Aurora High School, 500 Tomcat Lane. Villalon is an alumnus of the school. His mother will attend and give remarks, and other family members, friends teachers and officials will speak.
