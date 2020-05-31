Chicago's George Floyd protests carry on for 3rd straight day; Lightfoot claims looting coordinated

Sunday marks Chicago's third straight day of protests demanding justice for George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee into his neck.
Crowds of protesters are marching through Hyde Park and River North Sunday evening, following rallies earlier at the Chicago Police Department headquarters and through Bronzeville.
Police have clashed with several groups of protesters around the city.
In River North, officers used batons to beat demonstrators.
GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING: Police clash with protesters in River North
Several stores in Washington Park were looted Sunday evening.
ABC7's Chopper 7HD has captured looting at a strip mall near the intersection of 54th and Wentworth.
Vandals smashed windows at a shoe store in the heavily-Mexican Little Village neighborhood. Multiple suburban shopping malls were closed out of caution, including in Calumet City, where the mayor declared a "state of emergency."
Chicago's curfew takes effect Sunday from 9 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m. The citywide curfew will continue until further notice, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.
Organizers say they want a change in policing in Chicago and across the country.
After Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Saturday's peaceful protests devolved to "criminal conduct," city and state leaders are increasing efforts to stop the violence.
Gov. JB Pritzker activated 375 members of the Illinois National Guard to help with security, and declared a disaster emergency for Cook County.
"That's not a resource you enter into lightly," Lightfoot said. "The National Guard has certain optics to it, and they come with a certain level of equipment and presence. We don't want to squander it."
Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said, "It became clear that the case had been made. This was not a First Amendment protest, that this was a synchronized strategy to loot, burn and destroy."
Brown called it "textbook escalation of police enforcement."
Looting broke out on Michigan Avenue Saturday night, with video obtained by the ABC7 I-Team showing stores such as Salvatore Ferragamo and Zara under siege.
Lightfoot claimed that the looting Saturday was coordinated.
"There clearly was coordination. They were clearly listening to our radio traffic. The number of haul trucks that magically showed up in front of stores," Lightfoot said. "Car caravans that dropped people off, broke into windows and then were hustling the goods out into back of cars. Absolutely it was organized."
Meanwhile, Mayor Lightfoot's office created boundaries around the Loop to keep out anyone with non-essential business, or those who don't live in the area.
But with access to the city's downtown area blocked, some looters have turned their focus to the suburbs.
Mount Sinai and Holy Cross has been placed on lockdown as a precautionary method to ensure caregivers and patients are safe. Officials said given the unrest, and what is going on in the city they have also activated "mass casualty" and is working closely with CPD.
In North Riverside, chaos and gunshots erupted at a shopping mall Sunday.
Some alleged looters at North Riverside Park Mall were taken into police custody in the afternoon.
A witness at the scene claimed that people stole flat-screen TVs and other products from Best Buy, Kohl's and Burlington.
Chicago and suburban curfews:
Aurora: 8:30 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
Blue Island: 7 p.m. Sunday - 7 a.m. Monday
Burbank: 9 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
Calumet City: 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice
Chicago: 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice
Chicago Heights: 9 p.m. Sunday - 5 a.m. Monday
Chicago Ridge: 8 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
Kenosha: 6:49 p.m. Sunday - 7 a.m. Monday
Oak Lawn: 9 p.m. Sunday - 5 a.m. Monday
Oak Park: 9 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
Orland Park: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. until further notice
River Forest: 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice
Tinley Park: 8 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
South suburban Orland Park police have also reported "events" at the Orland Square Mall, and near 159th and LaGrange Sunday afternoon.
"In many cases, violent actors appear to be using these demonstrations for their own agendas," Orland police officials said in a statement.
The vandalism and violence prompted Village of Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau to declare a State of Emergency and impose a Village-wide curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. "as a precaution."
The Village of River Forest in the west suburbs officials also declared a curfew "to match the City of Chicago's," according to a press release Sunday. The curfew will be in effect between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. until further notice. Essential workers are exempt from the curfew.
The mayor of Calumet City in the south suburbs issued a curfew "due to an existing public safety emergency." The curfew is set to take effect at Sunday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice, restricting all vehicular and pedestrian movement unless related to emergency personnel, law enforcement, or essential worker commuting. They mayor stated that no one else is allowed in any public place during those hours. and said the curfew will be enforced to the fullest extent of the law.
Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin has declared a state of emergency in the City of Aurora and has issued a curfew for the municipality from 8:30 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday. All remain are asked to remain at home or work during this time.
To further increase security, all Interstate 88 entrance ramps to Aurora will be closed during the curfew. Aurora residential or employment identification is necessary to obtain entrance from the interstate.
Lightfoot said city leaders will need to make an determination before Chicago can reopen June 3, as planned.
The mayor didn't release any details on when the reopening decision would be made.
"This is a time for us to unite," Lightfoot said. "We have to turn into purpose in order to get through this moment together."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.