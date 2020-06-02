Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces Chicago will move into Phase 3 of reopening: WATCH LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6215404" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what you can expect in Phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday that the city will be moving forward with Phase 3 reopening on Wednesday despite the damage from looting and unrest over the past several days in wake of the death of George Floyd.The announcement comes as many businesses sustained heavy damage from looters and vandals. Mayor Lightfoot said she spoke with business owners in some of the hardest hit areas and they said the want to be able to move forward."We want economic activity to resume peacefully and safely in every single neighborhood, especially those hurting the most," Lightfoot said. "I heard that over an over again."On Sunday, Chicago police said nearly 700 people were arrested, mainly for looting. The city's 911 center received more than 65,000 calls over a 24 hour period, about 50,000 more than atypical day.Superintendent David Brown said those committing acts of destruction strategically tried to bait officers to respond to looting in one area, leaving their true target unprotected - one of which was Chicago police headquarters.David Brown praised those peacefully protesting what happened to George Floyd, but had strong words for those who used Floyd's death as an excuse to commit criminal acts."To the rioters and looters: you disgraced the name of Mr. Floyd by your actions," Supt. Brown said. "Hate can never drive out hate."