Reopening Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot sets June 3 date for Phase 3 reopening

Mayor Lightfoot made the announcement at a press conference Thursday afternoon. The move allows restaurants and coffee shops to reopen with a focus on outdoor space as well as hair and nail salons and barbershops and child care centers to reopen.
"This is an exciting moment for our city," Mayor Lightfoot said. "The world will be watching how we do and I want to make sure that when those reports start coming out, that Chicago is a model for the nation and the world that we came out of stay-at-home in a smart, sensible manner because our residents understood each of our obligations to be safe and the things that we needed to do to get there."
City services that have been closed to the public, including park facilities and libraries, will reopen on June 8. The lakefront will remain closed.
Strict social distancing and wearing a face covering are still required during Phase 3.
"While we as a city have made tremendous progress on many of the health-based metrics necessary to move to phase three, the last thing any of us wants is to experience a set-back that would mean another spike in COVID cases and deaths," said Dr. Arwady. "I'm particularly concerned about the communities and people who have been most impacted by this outbreak because they will experience any resurgence more than others. We need to continue to take this seriously as we move into the next phase."
The rest of Illinois will be moving into Phase 3 of Governor JB Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan Friday.
Earlier this week, Mayor Lightfoot outlined industry-specific guidelines to follow for Phase 3 of reopening.
Those rules pertain to restaurants, gyms, child care centers, retail stores, and hotels, among other industries.
Moving into the new reopening phase, the mayor's office expects about 130,000 - roughly one-third of Chicago's workforce - to return to work. If possible, employees are encouraged to continue working at home and employers are being asked to stagger shifts.