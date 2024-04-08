Solar eclipse glasses sold through Amazon recalled, Illinois Department of Public Health says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging the public to double-check solar eclipse glasses after some brands were recalled for potentially failing to meet safety standards.

The glasses in question were reportedly sold through Amazon as Biniki Solar Eclipse Glasses AAS Approved 2024 - CE & ISO Certified Safe Shades for Direct Sun Viewing (6 Packs), according to IDPH.

The glasses were also reportedly available at several Southern Illinois retail establishments, including:

- Farm Fresh Market, Breese, IL

- Highland Tru Buy, Highland, IL

- Perry County Marketplace, Pinckneyville, IL

- Sinclair Foods, Jerseyville, IL

- Steelville Marketplace, Steelville, IL

- Big John Grocery, Metropolis, IL

The recalled glasses are labeled as "EN ISO 12312-1:2022"; proper safety glasses should carry the ISO designation of 12312-2.

If you have some of the recalled glasses, you are urged to not use them to view the eclipse on April 8.

