Honor Guard holds 24-hour vigil for fallen Chicago police officers at memorial near Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Honor Guard is a holding vigil in front of the Gold Star Families Memorial for 24 hours near Soldier Field.

Joseph Salemme of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation said it is a "very powerful experience to witness this vigil is to honor the men and women of the Chicago Police Department."

The vigil honors the hundreds of men and women who died in the line of duty.

"The honor takes great pride in doing this during police work," Salemme said. "It underscores and I think beautifully symbolizes what is the Chicago Police Foundation Memorial's motto, 'never forget.'"

The vigil began at midnight and on Friday afternoon, families of fallen officers will come to honor their loved ones. But this moment is really for all.

"You don't need to know a Chicago police officer or be a friend with a Chicago police officer," Salemme said. "It's just saying a small thank you to Chicago police, who do this job every day."
