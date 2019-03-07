Lyons man charged with stabbing death of mother, attempted murder of sister

LYONS -- A Lyons man is behind bars Thursday and charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of his mother and injury of his sister.According to Lyons' spokesperson Ray Hanania, 38-year-old Brian Hahn was arrested Wednesday after allegedly stabbing and killing his 65-year-old mother, Anastasia Hahn, and stabbing and seriously injuring his 33-year-old sister, Cynthia Hahn.The arrest and charges were filed in conjunction with investigative support from the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and approved by the Cook County State's Attorney's office Thursday afternoon, said Hanania.Officials said Cynthia Hahn was treated for her injuries at Loyola Hospital and released from the hospital on Wednesday evening.Hahn is scheduled to appear in Cook County Bond court in Bridgeview at 1:30 PM Thursday.