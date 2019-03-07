crime

Lyons man charged with stabbing death of mother, attempted murder of sister

Brian Hahn.

LYONS -- A Lyons man is behind bars Thursday and charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of his mother and injury of his sister.

According to Lyons' spokesperson Ray Hanania, 38-year-old Brian Hahn was arrested Wednesday after allegedly stabbing and killing his 65-year-old mother, Anastasia Hahn, and stabbing and seriously injuring his 33-year-old sister, Cynthia Hahn.

The arrest and charges were filed in conjunction with investigative support from the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and approved by the Cook County State's Attorney's office Thursday afternoon, said Hanania.

Officials said Cynthia Hahn was treated for her injuries at Loyola Hospital and released from the hospital on Wednesday evening.

Hahn is scheduled to appear in Cook County Bond court in Bridgeview at 1:30 PM Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
lyonscrimestabbing
CRIME
Shanann Watts knew about affair before Colorado murder, lawyer says
North Carolina police investigating after woman cut by razor blade placed on her car door handle
Police: Kidnapping suspect arrested, body found in car
Pizza deliveryman killed in 'setup' robbery, police say
TOP STORIES
Officer shot at Rockford hotel; suspect barricaded in car on I-55
R. Kelly in jail for failing to pay child support
Lincoln Yards development plan passes Zoning Committee
Modelo truck overturns on freeway ramp, spills beer cans
3 girls charged, after pepper spray used in attempted robbery
Gov. Pritzker outlines proposed graduated income tax
Chance the Rapper shares story of meeting girlfriend ahead of wedding
Show More
Queen Elizabeth II writes her first Instagram post
Community, donor help replace nonverbal boy's stolen communication device
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Mom, 2 young sons found dead in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News