Suspect arrested after man killed in South Chicago Heights hit-and-run crash, police say

'We understand accidents, but you don't just leave a person in the street to die,' the victim's sister said.

A suspect has been arrested after a man was killed in a hit-and-run pickup truck crash, the South Chicago Heights Police Department said.

SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Family members of Calvin Calhoun describe him as having a bubbly personality.

South Chicago Heights police said he was crossing the street at Chicago Road and 30th Street when he came into the path of a speeding car that kept going. At that same time, a Steger police officer was passing by and responded immediately.

"It's a shock to me. I miss him dearly," said Caroline Weber, the victim's sister. "That was my closest family."

Weber will never be able to touch or talk to her brother again. Now, she's left only to hear him in a voicemail recording from months ago.

"I just want to let you know I love you. I do, a lot," Calhoun could be heard saying the voicemail.

Calhoun's life was cut short. Police said the 25-year-old was trying to cross this street late Saturday night when a pickup truck ran him over. It stopped and then kept going.

"I love him so much! I'm a little mad he left me here," Weber said. "That's somebody's person. That was my person and he left him there."

The Steger police officer helped Calhoun until he was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said. His death comes three years after his foster mother passed away.

Family members returned to the scene.

"It's just hard. You keep envisioning how he was laying, just hoping that he didn't suffer," said Suashia Crews, the victim's niece.

South Chicago Heights police said photo enforcement cameras were able to help them track down and arrest the suspect in less than 30 minutes.

But, for Calhoun's family, the pain left behind is hard to forgive.

"We understand accidents, but you don't just leave a person in the street to die," Weber said.

Police said the suspect remains in custody with charges pending.