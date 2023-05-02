Chicago postal worker robbed at gunpoint on South Side

The South Chicago robbery comes days after Sen. Dick Durbin called on the DOJ to take more action to protect mail carriers.

Chicago police said 27-year-old woman not injured in incident

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another postal worker was robbed Monday afternoon while on the job in Chicago.

The attack took place at 3:05 p.m. near 80th Street and South Phillips Avenue in the city's South Chicago neighborhood.

Police said the 27-year-old female worker was delivering mail, when someone stopped her, took out a gun and then robbed her.

No arrests have been made.

This comes just days after Sen. Dick Durbin called on the DOJ to take more action to protect mail carriers.

Chicago police are investigating the incident.

