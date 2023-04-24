Senator Durbin to call for renewed efforts to protect USPS mail carriers amid robberies

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is calling on the DOJ and USPS to protect mail carriers as robberies raise safety concerns.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Senator Dick Durbin will call Monday for renewed efforts to keep United States Postal Service mail carriers safe after a number of them were robbed on their routes.

Concerns over postal worker safety are increasing. There has been a recent rise in armed robberies against letter carriers, with hundreds of incidents happening in the last couple of years.

Last year, Senator Durbin urged postal offices to address letter carrier safety, but not much has changed.

In February of this year, he even met with the National Association of Letter Carriers to explore ways to improve safety. Many of the carriers even spoke up about their fear of going to work and getting robbed.

Senator Durbin plans to ask officials with hte Department of Justice and USPS to take action and protect these workers.