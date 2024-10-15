WATCH LIVE

Murder investigation underway after man found dead at South Shore home: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 12:28AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A murder investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a South Side home on Monday, Chicago police said.

Police said the 61-year-old man was found unresponsive at a home in the South Shore neighborhood's 7100-block of South East End Avenue just before noon.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as Tony Landers.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

