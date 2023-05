LIVE:CFD responding to high-rise fire in South Shore

LIVE | Chicago fire: Blaze breaks out at South Shore high-rise, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire broke out at a South Side high-rise building on Thursday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The blaze started at an apartment building in the South Shore neighborhood's 6700 block of South South Shore Drive.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene, capturing a burned section of the building.

Fire officials said the fire is now under control and searches are underway amid heavy smoke conditions.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.