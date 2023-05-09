Chicago shooting: Father shot while shielding 4-year-old son from gunfire in South Shore

Donald Muhammad was injured in a Chicago shooting while shielding his son from gunfire near 70th and South Clyde in South Shore.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A father's love for his child knows no bounds.

As Donald Muhammad learned, the pain of a gunshot wound is far preferable to the pain of losing his son.

"To sit here with a bullet in my left buttocks, or whatever the case may be, that's fine. It is emotional," Donald. "What's more emotional is making sure that he's going to be okay, and that and it doesn't impact him."

Donald spoke with ABC7 from his hospital bed at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 45-year-old is recovering after being shot Sunday night.

Chicago police said it happened near 70th and South Clyde in the South Shore neighborhood. Donald was parking his car, with his 4-year-old son half-asleep behind him. He barely had one foot out the door when he heard a barrage of gunfire.

"It was a just rapid gun-firing that was so loud. I could tell it was close," Donald said.

The security professional with decades of experience said his training kicked into gear.

"Your first thinking is honestly, 'where are [ the gunshots ] coming from?' But, in the second instance, my mind went from 'where are the coming from?' to 'I got to get to my son,'" Donald said.

Then, without thinking, Donald used his body to shield his son. The father was shot himself as he rushed to cover his little boy, who was unharmed.

"When it comes down to your children, it's not about you. It's about your children," Donald said.

Donald said the hope is that he can return home to his son on Tuesday. For now, police said they are still investigating, and no one is in custody.