Man shot outside house in Jefferson Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot outside a house on the city's Northwest Side, according to the Chicago Police Department.

It happened on Thursday around 2:39 a.m. in the 5900-block of Eastwood Avenue in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

The 22-year-old man told police heard a loud noise coming from outside. As he stepped out, he was shot by a man.

The victims was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to be okay, police said.

Video shows several gunshot holes left in a garage.

The shooter fled in a white sedan, Chicago police said.

No one in custody. CPD Area Five detectives are investigating.

