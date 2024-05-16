WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot outside house in Jefferson Park, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 16, 2024 12:29PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot outside a house on the city's Northwest Side, according to the Chicago Police Department.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

It happened on Thursday around 2:39 a.m. in the 5900-block of Eastwood Avenue in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

The 22-year-old man told police heard a loud noise coming from outside. As he stepped out, he was shot by a man.

The victims was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to be okay, police said.

Video shows several gunshot holes left in a garage.

The shooter fled in a white sedan, Chicago police said.

No one in custody. CPD Area Five detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

READ ALSO | Man dead after being shot while driving, crashing into parked cars in Calumet Heights, police say

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW