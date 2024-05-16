WATCH LIVE

Man dead after being shot while driving, crashing into parked cars in Calumet Heights, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 16, 2024 10:38AM
Man dies after crashes into parked cars after being shot in chest: CPD
A driver died after being shot, then crashing into several parked cars on 91st Street in Calumet Heights in overnight Chicago crime, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver died after being shot while driving and crashing into several parked cars on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The crash happened around 11:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400-block of 91st St, CPD said.

Officers first responded to calls of a shooting when they found the man's car about a block away from the shots.

The 38-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

No one is in custody. CPD detectives are investigating it as a homicide.

