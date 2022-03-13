St. Patrick's Day

South Side, Northwest Side Irish parades to kick off Sunday

By Maher Kawash
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The weekend long party continues Sunday on the South Side.

It kicks off at noon here near 103rd Street and Western.

The parade will march its way to 115th Street, with many of those street closures around the area shutting down at 8:00 a.m.

There's a parade queen elected and also, each year, the parade highlights two charitable organizations within the community. The parade is expected to go on for two hours.

It is still a bit freezing out here but the city is pretty excited to keep some traditions going in the neighborhoods and this one begins at noon.

If you can't make it out to the South Side, Chicago's Northwest Side Irish parade is also today and also starts at noon.

This parade steps off from Onahan School on West Raven Street, before heading south on Neola Avenue to Northwest Highway. It then heads north on Harlem into the Norwood Park neighborhood.
