Possible serial rapist has South Side residents on alert after 4 women attacked

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a possible serial rapist on the South Side and neighbors in the area are on alert.Police believe the same suspect may be responsible for sex assaults on four women in the last two months in the city's Chatham and Greater Grand Crossing neighborhoods."You can be walking past him every single day and don't even know it, that's very scary," said Rose Martin, resident.The first attack occurred at about 5 a.m. on July 12 in the 7600-block of South Evans Avenue. On July 25, at about 5:30 a.m., a woman was attacked in the 7400-block of South Vernon Avenue. Then on August 6, at about midnight, a woman was attacked in the 7400-block of South King Drive. Finally, at about 2 p.m. on Friday, August 23, a woman was attacked in the 7700-block of South Langley Avenue.In each instance, the suspect approached a woman who was alone and lured her into a secluded area, police said. The suspect then pulled out a gun, sexually assaulted the victims, took their property and fled, according to police.The victims were all young women between the ages of 19 and 25, police said, and all of them were robbed of their cell phones, cash and other personal belongings.Investigators have not said how the suspect lures the women into a secluded area to victimize them."There was some conversation between the victim and offender," said Lt. Ozzie Valdez, acting area central commander.For neighbors, enough is enough."It honestly scares me because I take this route and I will still take this route," one neighbor said. "I don't have a choice, and now it puts fear in, it really scares me because I have my daughter with me and that's just both of our lives."The attacks hit a little too close to home for 6th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer."We want to make sure that we capture this person and bring him to justice so that people can continue to feel safe walking the neighborhood," Sawyer said.Police only have a vague description of the attacker, but say he was last seen near 67th Street and Prairie Avenue."You can be walking past him every single day and don't even know it, so that's very scary and very frustrating, so I am hoping they get him and catch him and it stops," said resident Rose Martin.If you have any information about these attacks, contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.