Special Olympics athlete missing from the Near North Side

Chicago police said Special Olympian Haque Rezwanul is missing from the city's Near North Side Friday night.Police said Rezwanul was last seen in the 100-block of East Delaware Place. Rezwanul has autism and cannot speak English.He is described as a South Asian man, 5 ft. 8 in. tall and 160 lbs. with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue hat with "USA" on front, a blue polo shirt with "Bangladesh" written in red lettering on the back, black pants and white gym shoes. He had a light grey and red colored backpack.If you have any information contact the Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.