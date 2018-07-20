Special Olympics athlete missing from the Near North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said Special Olympian Haque Rezwanul is missing from the city's Near North Side Friday night.

Police said Rezwanul was last seen in the 100-block of East Delaware Place. Rezwanul has autism and cannot speak English.

He is described as a South Asian man, 5 ft. 8 in. tall and 160 lbs. with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue hat with "USA" on front, a blue polo shirt with "Bangladesh" written in red lettering on the back, black pants and white gym shoes. He had a light grey and red colored backpack.

If you have any information contact the Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.
