Technology

Spider-Man crashes into building during attraction malfunction at Disney California Adventure

EMBED <>More Videos

Spider-Man crashes into building during malfunction in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A wild scene unfolded at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim when Spider-Man crashed into a building during an attraction malfunction.

It was all caught on video.

Don't worry, no humans were involved in the crash. A robot on the "Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure" attraction malfunctioned, and crashed into the building instead of landing on top of it.

The attraction's narration didn't miss a beat. Apparently, it is wired for accidents.

After impact, the voice said, "The Web facility is not equipped with airbags," and Peter Parker's upbeat voice responded, "OK."

Spider-Man was back in action in time for his afternoon adventures.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyanaheimorange countyentertainmentsouthern californiadisneylandtechnologymarvelu.s. & worldspiderman
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
8 injured, 4 kids seriously hurt in north suburban crash, ISP says
Man killed in drive-by shooting ID'd; 4 others injured: authorities
Family of 3-year-old killed in Chicago bike accident to sue: lawyer
Why Amy Schumer is being linked to a national tampon shortage
National Puerto Rican Day Parade making big comeback
Cop injured in Chicago police shooting to be released from hospital
21 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
Show More
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
CPD seeks to ID potential suspects in murder of Happy Camper worker
Police called to Kim Foxx's home for domestic incident, report shows
North Side rallies for safe streets after toddlers killed in crashes
Chicago Weather: Showers possible early Sunday
More TOP STORIES News