Bears head coach Matt Nagy named PFWA Coach of the Year

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has been named the Pro Football Writers of America Coach of the Year.Nagy coached the Bears to a 12-4 record, winning the NFC North as the team made the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season.The 2018 season was Nagy's first season with the Bears and first as a head coach after coming over from the Kansas City Chiefs, where he was an offensive coordinator.This is the sixth time a Bears head coach has been named PFWA Coach of the Year, with Jack Pardee (19760) Mike Ditka (1985, 1988), Dick Jauron (2001) and Lovie Smith (2005), previously winning the award.Vic Fangio was also named as the PFWA's NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. Fangio oversaw a Bears defense that led the NFL in takeaways and gave up the fewest points in the league. Fangio has now left the Bears after accepting the head coaching position for the Denver Broncos.