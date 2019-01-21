Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky has been named to the Pro Bowl, the Bears announced Monday.Trubisky replaced Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who won't be playing in the Pro Bowl because the Rams will be playing the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.Trubisky threw for 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his second season since being drafted by the Bears. He is the first Bears quarterback to be named to the Pro Bowl since Jim McMahon was selected in 1985.Five other Bears have been named to the Pro Bowl: Linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, cornerback Kyle Fuller, safety Eddie Jackson and return specialist Tarik Cohen.