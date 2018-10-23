Chicago Blackhawks raffle: Win a classic car restored by Corey Crawford

CHICAGO (WLS) --Are you a Chicago Blackhawks fan who is also in love with classic cars? If so, listen up!
Hawks goaltender Corey Crawford recently helped restore a 1970 Chevy Chevelle with friends at an auto repair shop on Chicago's North Side.
"It's a classic car, a '70 Chevelle that I built with some friends at Nortown Auto, Jimmy and Alex," Crawford said. "We just wanted to build something and we decided to do it for charity."
They donated the car to the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, and now the organization is holding a raffle to see who will get to take it home!
Fans can buy raffle tickets at Hawks home games outside Section 120 and on the concourse at the United Center. Here's the ticket-price breakdown:
-1 for $40
-3 for $100
-7 for $150
The drawing will be held on Feb. 18, 2019. To check out the official rules for the raffle, visit chicagoblackhawks.com/community/crawford-car-raffle.
All proceeds from the raffle will benefit programs and charitable donations supported by the foundation.
"They do a lot of great things and it's nice to contribute to that - for some people that need help, some people that are less fortunate," Crawford said of the foundation. "If someone doesn't win the car, then you know your money is going to a good spot."