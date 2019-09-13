Chicago Fire Soccer Club announces new owner, relocating back to Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a new man in charge of the Chicago Fire Soccer Club.Friday, the club announced longtime Chicago Fire Soccer Club Chairman and Owner Andrew Hauptman has sold his controlling interest in the club.Joe Mansueto will be taking over ownership, as well as moving the team to downtown Chicago.The team is ending its agreement with the Village of Bridgeview and has received approval from the Chicago Park District Board to play its 2020 season at Soldier Field."What the Fire has achieved has been transformational for the Club and the city of Chicago. We've significantly increased soccer's presence and built an ecosystem that rivals any club across North America," said Hauptman. "I'm extremely proud of the positioning of the Club at this historic juncture. I know that the next step of returning to Soldier Field will make Chicago proud and I look forward to cheering on Joe, the Club and its supporters as they continue this legacy."Mansueto said he joined Hauptman "as a partner because he developed a tremendous platform for continued soccer growth across Chicago and beyond. He and the entire organization have worked tirelessly to dramatically increase the profile of the Chicago Fire Soccer Club, MLS and the game overall and have left a wonderful legacy for our city. The timing of this transaction couldn't be better as we return the world's game to the city I love. Andrew and his family will always be part of the Fire family that he cares so very much about."The team has previously drawn near-capacity crowds to Soldier Field and hope to fill the stadium once again.