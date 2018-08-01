SPORTS

10-year-old California swimmer Clark Kent Apuada breaks Michael Phelps' longest-standing record

10-year-old breaks one of Michael Phelps' records (KTRK)

SALINAS, Calif. --
This kid might be coming for all of Michael Phelps' records after this. Clark Kent Apuada - his friends call him "Superman" - recently broke a record at the Far West International Championship that Phelps set in 1995.

Clark, who swims for the Monterey County Aquatic Team in Salinas, California, broke the record in the 100M butterfly with a time of 1:10.38. He also won every other event he participated in. Clark's main goal is to participate in the Olympics.

"Always have fun and never give up on your dreams," Abuada told KION.

Clark has only been swimming competitively for four years. Other activities he partakes in are martial arts and coding. He said swimming is his favorite because of all the support from family and coaches.
