Cubs' Yu Darvish close to starting rehab assignment in minors

Jesse Rogers
CHICAGO - Chicago Cubs injured righty Yu Darvish is close to beginning a rehab stint in the minors, according to team president Theo Epstein.

Darvish threw about 50 pitches in three "innings" of a simulated game on Tuesday as he continues to recover from an elbow injury.

"It was good," Epstein said afterwards. "He was competing out there and spinning the ball really well. Maybe his best spin of the year. Seems like he's about ready for the next step which would be rehab games."

Darvish has been out since May after already suffering one setback in his recovery.

The Cubs have taken things slow with him, giving inflammation in his elbow time to subside. Besides rest, treatment has included a cortisone shot.

"It's been a long road back," Epstein said. "There is no point in rushing it. We probably have one chance, given where we are in the calendar, to get this right. That's the priority."

Catcher Victor Caratini took Darvish deep in the simulated game but Epstein said he liked his pitcher's reaction.

"He came back and threw the next one a little bit harder," Epstein stated. "He's going about his business as someone that's on a mission to come back and help this team."

Darvish was 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA before he went down. He signed a 6-year, $126 million contract with the Cubs this past offseason.
