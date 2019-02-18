SPORTS

Spring Training 2019: Dionne's Notebook: Full Cubs squad reports

EMBED </>More Videos

Spring Training 2019: Dionne's Notebook: Full Cubs squad reports

By
The full Chicago Cubs team arrived Monday to Mesa, Arizona, for spring training.

In Monday's "Dionne's Notebook," ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers discussed what they heard as the second week of spring training kicked off.

Pitchers and catchers arrived last week, but all players are highly motivated to make sure that this year's off-season is not as long as last year.

RELATED: Dionne's Notebook: Cubs rain-soaked workouts in Mesa
EMBED More News Videos

In Thursday's "Dionne's Notebook," ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers braved the "storm" to talk about the projection of an 80-win season for the Cubs.



Posted with their Day 1 schedule was the PECOTA projection of a losing season - bulletin board material to start the year.

However, the headline of the day came from Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts, who responded publicly for the first time since the release of racist emails sent by his father, Joe Ricketts.

RELATED: Dionne's Notebook: Cubs pitchers, catchers get to work on Day 1 of spring training
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago Cubsspring training
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Dionne's Notebook: Sunday practice, veteran leadership
Dionne's Notebook: Cubs pitchers, catchers get to work on Day 1 of spring training
Spring Training 2019: Cubs rain-soaked workouts in Mesa
SPORTS
Cubs partner with Muslim organizations in wake of emails
The Bryce, Manny stalemate and the latest on MLB free agency
Tom Ricketts: Cubs didn't spend money in offseason because, 'we don't have any more'
Kris Bryant happy to clear the air with Yadier Molina over comments about St. Louis
More Sports
Top Stories
Brothers told police Smollett was upset threatening letter didn't get enough attention, staged attack
Aurora shooting: Henry Pratt Company reopens, vigil pays tribute to victims
Couple says woman confronted them during baby's photo shoot
Aurora shooter Gary Martin ignored gun card revocation
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
9 vie for 20th Ward alderman seat to replace embattled Willie Cochran
Aurora shooting victims: What we know
Woman who helped homeless during subzero temps seeks to do more
Show More
WATCH: Woman removed from JetBlue flight after profanity-laced rant
Las Vegas snow: Up to 2 inches of snow falls on strip for 1st time in decade
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and cold
Nomination period open for Chicago's Crossing Guard of the Year
More News