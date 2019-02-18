EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5139128" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In Thursday's "Dionne's Notebook," ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers braved the "storm" to talk about the projection of an 80-win season for the Cubs.

The full Chicago Cubs team arrived Monday to Mesa, Arizona, for spring training.In Monday's "Dionne's Notebook," ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers discussed what they heard as the second week of spring training kicked off.Pitchers and catchers arrived last week, but all players are highly motivated to make sure that this year's off-season is not as long as last year.Posted with their Day 1 schedule was the PECOTA projection of a losing season - bulletin board material to start the year.However, the headline of the day came from Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts, who responded publicly for the first time since the release of racist emails sent by his father, Joe Ricketts.