In Monday's "Dionne's Notebook," ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers talked about Cubs pitchers and catchers at spring training in Arizona.

In Thursday's "Dionne's Notebook," ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers braved the "storm" to talk about the projection of an 80-win season for the Cubs-- picked to finish dead last in a much-improved NL Central.Miller and Rogers, who both have covered seven spring trainings, gives some insight into what six-weeks of spring training is like for the players and reporters. They also discuss Pitcher Tyler Chatwood's second chance to make a first impression.