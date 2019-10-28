lebron james

LeBron James evacuates from his home because of the Los Angeles wildfires

Lakers forward LeBron James stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted early Monday morning that he and his family had to evacuate their house because of the wildfires that are blazing throughout California.

Early Monday, a brush fire broke out along the west side of Interstate 405 in Los Angeles, north of Sunset Boulevard and near the Getty Center. As of 5:30 a.m. PT, the fire was moving westward and had grown to more than 400 acres, with approximately 3,300 homes under mandatory evacuation orders.

"Get out when we say get out," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department called the fire "a very dynamic situation" due to high winds from 15-20 mph, and that approximately 500 firefighters are grappling with the blaze.

Among the areas evacuated was the Brentwood neighborhood where James bought a house when he joined the Lakers in 2018. He tweeted just before 4 a.m. PT that the fire was "no joke."



The LAFD said the Mandeville Canyon and Mountain Gate communities remain under a mandatory evacuation order that verges into Brentwood, and the evacuation warning area had been expanded westward to include parts of Topanga State Park and the Pacific Palisades.



Fire conditions statewide made California "a tinderbox,'' said Jonathan Cox, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Of the state's 58 counties, 43 were under red flag warnings for high fire danger Sunday.



Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to the wildfires, powered by gusts that reached more than 102 mph.

RELATED: Kincade Fire in Sonoma County grows to 66,000 acres, 5 percent contained

The Lakers next play at Staples Center on Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
