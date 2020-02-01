Sports

Lincoln Park varsity boy's basketball suspended, principal removed for allegations of 'serious misconduct'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lincoln Park High School's basketball program has been suspended and their principal removed due to allegations of misconduct, school officials said Friday.

In a letter to parents, Chicago Public School officials said Interim Principal John Thuet and Assistant Principal Michelle Brunfield have both been removed from their positions after "multiple allegations of serious misconduct involving the athletics program at Lincoln Park High School."

Additionally, Dean John Johnson and boys basketball coach Donovan Robinson have been reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation into the allegations of misconduct.

The remainder of the varsity boys basketball season has been suspended due to the "severity of the misconduct allegations involving the team," the letter said.

CPS officials did not offer details about what the allegations of misconduct entail.

CPS officials said they know the news is difficult "but please know that we would not have taken these actions if we did not believe they were necessary to promote the safe and supportive educational environment your children deserve."

There will be a meeting for parents and families on Monday at 6 p.m. in the school's auditorium to discuss the changes.

Judith Gibbs and Jerryelyn Jones have been appointed as Administrators-in-Charge in the meantime, CPS said.
