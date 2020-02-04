Sports

Lincoln Park High School students protest outside CPS HQ after 2 admins fired

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students and parents demanded answers for a second day after two school leaders were fired from Lincoln Park High School over allegations of misconduct. Chicago Public Schools have not released details, and will only say the allegations are very serious and some involve allegations of sexual misconduct.

RELATED: Lincoln Park High School community demands answers after basketball suspended, principal removed for misconduct allegations

EMBED More News Videos

Students and parents at Lincoln Park High School are outraged after the school's principal and assistant principal were removed over misconduct allegations involving the basketball team.



Students attended classes as scheduled on Tuesday, for the most part. But during 8th period, a group of students cut class to protest the firings.

"Nothing got done. They didn't tell us anything. We still don't know what happened. We still don't know why we don't have a principal. We still don't know why our dean's fired. We don't know anything essentially," junior Estrella Sutton said.

"A lot of people are conflicted, they don't understand what's happening. And personally I think that we're not really informed, everyone is misinformed," junior Lillyth Douglas said.

"I completely understand that allegations were made and CPS has to do a job, but I think the way they went about it is completely unprofessional," junior Alex Davis said.

The students protested in front of CPS headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: At Lincoln Park High School meeting, CPS officials say 4 misconduct investigations ongoing
EMBED More News Videos

CPS officials revealed at a meeting Monday night they are conducting four separate investigations into misconduct allegations at Lincoln Park High School.



On Monday night, many students and parents attended a meeting at the school, where CPS administrators explained four investigations of misconduct by students and staff led to the actions.

"My first priority is to protect the students who are victims in this case, and there are students who have been emotionally harmed as well as physically harmed, and that's always going to be my primary focus," CPS CEO Janice Jackson said.

Jackson spoke to ABC7 at another school's event on Wednesday.

"If this was a situation where it's just one individual, one person, this would be handled in an entirely different way," Jackson said. "We really have to wrap our arms around this and do everything that's appropriate in protecting victims first," she added.

Jackson said that due to the nature of the allegations, there likely won't be any more details given about the investigations. She said if there are more actions taken, those individuals will likely be informed directly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagolincoln parkeducationhigh schoolmisconductchicago public schoolshigh school sportsbasketball
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I have the Coronavirus': Man wearing sign sprays Lysol on Joliet Walmart merchandise
Street musician stabbed on Loop Red Line platform, woman in custody
Chicago Weather: High waves, snow in forecast midweek
5-year-old boy, grandfather killed in Cicero fire ID'd
These states googled 'break-up' the most last Valentine's Day
State of the Union 2020: Live stream and things to watch out for
Buttigieg, Sanders in lead after 1st round of Iowa caucuses data released
Show More
Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition
South Side school cancels classes after more than 130 students sick
Romeoville boy with autism wins national award
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy with patchy flurries and light snow
Did You Know that the World's FIRST Nutella Cafe Opened in Chicago?
More TOP STORIES News