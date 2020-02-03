Lincoln Park High School community demands answers after principal removed for misconduct allegations, basketball suspended

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students and parents at Lincoln Park High School are demanding answers after the school's principal and assistant principal were removed over allegations of misconduct involving the basketball team.Not only were the school's administrators removed, but the boy's basketball season has also been suspended until further notice.The team's coach has been reassigned, and parents don't know why.Chicago Public Schools is citing privacy concerns for the lack of clarity, but parents and students aren't having it.Signs were posted throughout the high school in support of Interim Principal John Thuet and Assistant Principal Michelle Brumfield."From this year when they've started, they 100% changed the school," said student Ella Wong. "During the walkout tomorrow, we're going to collect as many students as we can to walk to CPS headquarters to protest outside their headquarters and potentially have a meeting with them."Parents said it relates back to something that happened during a tournament the team attended in Detroit over winter break.In a letter to parents and students on Friday, CPS said, "I know this is difficult news for the school community, but please know that we would not have taken these actions if we did not believe they were necessary to promote the safe and supportive educational environment your children deserve."The letter goes on to say it was "due to multiple allegations of serious misconduct involving the athletics program," but no details are provided.The lack of transparency has outraged the Lincoln Park High School community.Suzanne Rovner said her daughter has been talking about how Thuet and Brumfield have been in classrooms on a daily basis."They are coming to student events. They are interacting with students like no other administrators had before and it's palpable," Rovner said.Parent Suzanne Wychocki said, "If they're looking to protect two or three students, we're more than supportive of that, but you're sacrificing the safety and security and success of another 2,000 students."Chicago Public Schools has scheduled a meeting Monday at 6 p.m., during which officials will be on hand to discuss a transition plan for the high school.But CPS officials are already saying they will not discuss the investigation that led to the principal and assistant principal's dismissal.