MLB considering Cubs-Cardinals matchup for London 2020 series

Major League Baseball is considering one of two matchups for its 2020 series in London: New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals or Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals.

Two people familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press of the potential matchups. They spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because no announcements had been authorized. An announcement is expected after opening day this year.

MLB's first games in Britain are scheduled for this summer, when the World Series champion Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees at London's Olympic Stadium in June 29-30. The venue was built for the 2012 Olympics and reconfigured for the Premier League club West Ham United.

Baseball's collective bargaining agreement calls for a 2020 opener in Asia, April games in Mexico, May games in Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic and June games in Britain.
