mike tyson

New Mike Tyson docuseries dives into boxing legend's climb, crash and comeback

EMBED <>More Videos

New Mike Tyson docuseries dives into his climb, crash and comeback

NEW YORK -- A new ABC News docuseries premiering Tuesday is taking a look inside the climb, crash and comeback of boxing legend Mike Tyson.

The new four-hour series, "Mike Tyson: The Knockout," peels back the many layers of the controversial former heavyweight champion, from his troubled beginnings to becoming the undisputed world champion to his 1992 rape conviction and his personal struggles.

The two-part documentary features new interviews with actor and boxing enthusiast Rosie Perez, former President of HBO Sports Ross Greenburg, ESPN's Jeremy Schaap, those in Tyson's inner circle and more.

It also includes exclusive ABC News archival material and previously unaired interview footage with Tyson.

"Mike Tyson: The Knockout" showcases how he transformed from a rough kid from Brownsville, Brooklyn, into a sports icon.

But his own problems led to his downfall in and out of the ring, followed by the now-infamous fight when he bit off part of Evander Holyfield's ear. He was suspended from the sport but has since made amends, opening his heart to Holyfield on Oprah more than a decade later.

The show culminates with previously unaired footage from an interview conducted by ABC News' Byron Pitts to whom Tyson, now age 54, poignantly reflects on the man he is today.

Watch "Mike Tyson: The Knockout" starting at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 25, and continuing at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmike tysonabc newsboxing
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MIKE TYSON
Report: Trump asks Ditka to appear at RNC in Cleveland
100,000 fans turn out for Muhammad Ali processional
Deontay Wilder retains title with devastating KO of Artur Szpilka
WATCH: Mike Tyson KO'd by hot pink hoverboard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Archdiocese reinstates Fr. Pfleger
United giving away 1st-class flights as long as you get vaccinated
48 shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
IL reports 933 COVID-19 case, 10 deaths
New Sesame Street video series creates teachable moments for children
Father dies, son rescued after after car goes over bridge into Calumet River
Arrest made after 'targeted attack' at New Jersey house party
Show More
And the new 'American Idol' is....
Mollie Tibbetts trial: Blood in suspect's trunk came from her, DNA analyst says
This sandwich at Disneyland costs $100
Boy finds $5K while cleaning out family's SUV
Protect yourself from skimming scams while shopping online
More TOP STORIES News