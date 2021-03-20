march madness

Oral Roberts upset: No. 15 seed pulls off the first shocker of NCAA tournament in beating Ohio State

By Kevin Dotson, CNN
INDIANAPOLIS -- The first upset of March Madness was a historic one as the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles soared over the second-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday in an overtime thriller in the tournament's first round.

The game was only the ninth time in the history of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament that the No. 15 seed has upset the No. 2 seed and the first time since 2016 when Middle Tennessee beat Michigan State.

Oral Roberts and Ohio State went toe to toe as the two squads exchanged the lead nine times in a game that needed five minutes of overtime to determine a winner at Mackey Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Oral Roberts was led by forward Kevin Obanor with 30 points and guard Max Abmas with 29 points. Both players scored more points than Ohio State's leading scorer, forward E.J. Liddell.

Oral Roberts Unversity -- an evangelical school in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- hasn't had its men's basketball team make the NCAA Tournament in 13 years.

Buckeyes guard Duane Washington Jr. had an open look at a game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds but was unable to connect.

The Golden Eagles will be an underdog once again as they meet the seventh-seeded Florida Gators on Sunday in the second round of the tournament. This is Oral Roberts first trip beyond the first round of the Big Dance since 1974.

In another upset Friday, the 12th-seeded Pac-12 champion Oregon State Beavers upset the fifth-seeded Tennessee Volunteers 70-56.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsindianamarch madnessncaacollege basketballu.s. & worldbasketball
MARCH MADNESS
U of I, Loyola Chicago to face-off in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament
NCAA women's weight room looks very different from men's
Weighty issue: Inequity raised in women's, men's tourneys
IL sports gambling law restricts locals from wagering on in-state teams
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 5, killed in Englewood crash after car jumps curb: CPD
Naperville father-daughter duo land deal on Shark Tank
Crystal Lake woman brings 'American Idol' host to tears with voice
Hoosiers older than 40 eligible for vaccine starting Monday
Asian women say shootings point to relentless, racist tropes
Lengthy construction on central Joliet bridge frustrates residents
Willow House Chicago uses art therapy to help grieving families
Show More
What to know about Illinois redistricting
2 people of interest ID'd in River North Chicago alderman attack: CPD
Former NW Indiana mayor convicted for 2nd time on bribery charges
Brothers sacrifice future dreams to save Joliet restaurant from COVID shutdown
IRS commissioner says he hopes to clear tax refund backlog by summer
More TOP STORIES News