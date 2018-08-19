SPORTS

Sister Mary Joe Sobiek from Marian Catholic dazzles with first-pitch strike at White Sox game

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The White Sox might have found some pitching help Saturday night in the form of Marian Catholic's Sister Mary Joe Sobiek.

She threw out the first pitch, and she delivered a strike to Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito.


"That was awesome," Giolito said after the game. "She had a whole routine. She had it planned out. I was just lucky to be back there. She threw a perfect pitch."

"She was pretty good, actually," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "We talked to her a little bit but before we were talking to her, she was talking to someone and she wanted to warm up. She had a mitt and a ball. She gave him the mitt. She stepped back at about 45 feet and threw a bullet.

