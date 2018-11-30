SPORTS

UIC unveils marquee with arena's new name

School officials say the 15-year naming rights deal for the arena on the UIC campus will benefit students.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
While some may always call it the Pavilion, the arena at the University of Illinois at Chicago has a new name.

A marquee was unveiled Friday with the facility's new name, the Credit Union 1 Arena.

Last month, the credit union agreed to enter into a 15-year, $9.3 million naming rights deal with the university. Credit Union 1 will also contribute $750,000 toward various scholarships at the school.

"Credit Union 1 has served the UIC community for many years and we are proud to have the Credit Union 1 Arena on our university campus as a visible symbol of our shared commitment," UIC chancellor Michael Amiridis said in a statement.

The Flames (3-4) take on the Loyola Ramblers (4-3) on Saturday at the newly named arena.
