VIDEO: Kevin Durant talks smack to Drake after Game 2 win

TORONTO -- Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant chirped with rapper Drake after the Dubs win over the Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Drake was walking in the tunnel near the Warriors' locker room with his head down when Durant trolled him.

"Keep your head up young fella. It's alright, it's ok. We have more games to play," said Durant.

Drake trolled KD by a sporting a "Kevin ?!?!?!" Home Alone sweater at the game.

