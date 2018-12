Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass over Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) on Dec. 30, 2018 in Minneapolis.

In this week's "Waddle's World," ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and former Chicago Bears player Tom Waddle talked about the Chicago Bears' 24-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings.The Bears beat the Vikings Sunday night, ending their regular season with a 12-4 record -- their best since 2006.The Bears will face the Philadelphia Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champs, next week at Soldier Field to open the playoffs.The date and time of the playoff game are TBA.Earlier Sunday, the Eagles beat the Washington Redskins, 24-0.