Chicago Bears playoff tickets on sale Thursday

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. ((AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh))

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Bears playoff tickets will go on sale to the general public Thursday.

The tickets for a wild card game or divisional game will go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. Bears fans can buy tickets online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000 (800-943-4327 for the hearing impaired).

There is a limit of four tickets per order. Tickets will be priced for a divisional game and a refund will be issued by Ticketmaster for the price difference if the Bears host a wild card game instead.

The Bears ask fans to only buy tickets and parking passes from verified sources. For more information on parking, visit soldierfieldparking.com.

For more information, contact the Chicago Bears Ticket Office at 847-615-BEAR (2327).
