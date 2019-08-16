Illinois State Police trooper shot in Wheeling while serving warrant

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois State Police trooper was shot while serving a search warrant in Wheeling Thursday evening, police said.

State Police said officers were serving the warrant at a resident at about 6:30 p.m. when someone inside the home opened fire.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

A person was taken into custody at the scene.

State police have not released any further information about the incident. They also have not released any details about what the search warrant was connected to.
