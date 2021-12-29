These are the 25 states raising the minimum wage in 2022

minimum wage

The federal minimum wage remains unchanged at $7.25 and applies in 20 states.
NEW YORK -- Workers earning minimum wage in more than two dozen states can expect a raise in 2022. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the following states and Washington, D.C. are set to raise their minimum wage at various points through the new year:



Workers in certain professions and ages and companies of certain sizes are exempted from minimum wage guidelines in some states. Cities and other municipalities may have set higher minimum wages than their state has.

The federal minimum wage remains unchanged at $7.25. It was last raised on July 24, 2009.

According to the EPI, the federal minimum wage applies in the following 20 states: Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee have no minimum-wage laws. Georgia and Wyoming both set $5.15 as the state minimum wage, meaning the federal minimum wage of $7.25 applies in most cases.

