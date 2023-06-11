Man drowns on honeymoon; thieves steal couple's belongings in Hawaii, friends say

A Bay Area man died on his honeymoon in Hawaii while snorkeling. To make matters worse, those who knew the couple say thieves swiped everything.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Tragedy struck twice for a Northern California couple while on their honeymoon in Hawaii.

The ABC station in Hawaii KITV said on June 1, the South Bay newlyweds were snorkeling off the shore of Electric Beach in Oahu when the man disappeared under water and drowned.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services confirmed with our sister station, ABC7 News in San Francisco, that first responders transported the man to a hospital, where he later died.

A GoFundMe page identified the man as Steven Phan.

"As if this could not be worse, all of Brittany and Steven's belongings were stolen, the thieves took their cell phones, wallets, money, clothing, they even stole their car rental," it wrote.

Friends were not ready to comment on camera, but described Phan has nothing short of an amazing person.

ABC7 reached out to Honolulu Police Department for an update on the couple's personal belongings taken during such a devastating time.

Teresa Kling, an employee from Aaron's Dive Shop on Oahu, released this statement, describing the beach where it happened.

"Electric Beach is extremely popular with locals and has become a popular spot for tourists. Everything depends on the conditions and the day. It tends to be a great spot for beginners," Kling said.