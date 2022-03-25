Teens run into traffic across highway as they flee crashed stolen car in Wisconsin: VIDEO

Group of teens run into highway traffic fleeing stolen car: VIDEO

MADISON, Wis. -- A group of Wisconsin teenagers are fortunate to be alive after crashing a car and running across a busy highway last week.

Dramatic video released by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows a stolen Chevy Traverse on the right side of the roadway, driving fast and crashing into another vehicle.

Moments later, a group of teens run out of it and into oncoming traffic as they try to get away from the police, WISN reported.

One of the teens even jumped into a marsh near a river.

According to a criminal complaint, the owner of the Chevy said it was taken from his garage on March 18.

Police have not released any more information about what happened to the teens or their identities.
