Stolen English Bulldog puppy returned to Aurora pet store

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- An English Bulldog puppy worth more than $7,600 was returned to the Aurora pet store that police said it was stolen from on Sunday.According to the Aurora Police Department, a man brought the puppy back to the Furry Babies store in Fox Valley Mall on Tuesday.The man told store employees that he was approached by a couple who asked him to return the dog to the store, police said.The dog was returned in good health, and the store confirmed through the dog's microchip that it was the correct dog, police said.Police are still searching for two people who were suspected of stealing the puppy.The suspects allegedly used a fake identity to apply to adopt the puppy online, and then visited the store over the weekend, police said.They arrived at the store with a baby, and believe the suspects showed the clerks a fake ID, police said. Police said they gave incorrect information to the store's clerks and eventually took off with the puppy.Police released a photo of the suspects holding the dog in question. If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact Aurora police at 630-265-5500.