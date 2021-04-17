Stop using Peloton Tread+ 'immediately,' federal safety agency warns after child death, 38 reported 'incidents'

NEW YORK -- A federal consumer safety agency is warning Americans to immediately stop using Peloton's Tread+, a treadmill linked to at least one child death.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission published a release Saturday, noting that it is aware of at least 38 incidents of nonfatal injuries in small children and a pet along with the child death reported in March.
The CPSC stated that children and pets can become "entrapped, pinned and pulled under the rear roller of the product," posing risk for "abrasions, fractures and death."
The agency released a video showing how a child can get pinned underneath the exercise machine but warned that this video may be disturbing to some viewers.
Locking the Tread+ does not necessarily prevent injury either, as at least one incident occurred when a parent was running on the treadmill, according to the CPSC.
In response to last month's child death, CEO John Foley sent a letter to Tread+ owners warning them to keep the product away from children.
"We design and build all of our products with safety in mind," Foley wrote. "But in order to help ensure that you and your family members stay safe with Peloton products in your home, we need your help."
The company has not yet released a statement in response to the CPSC warning.
Overall, exercise equipment as a category can be particularly dangerous for children: 25,000 kids under the age of 10 are injured by exercise equipment each year, according to a 2014 study from the US National Institutes of Health. In 2019, the CPSC estimated U.S. emergency departments treated 2,000 treadmill-related injuries in children under 8.
Peloton's Tread+, which costs $4,295, features carbon steel and aluminum as well as a motorized belt for walking or running. The company recently revealed a lower-priced treadmill for $2,495 that's expected to ship in late May. Both have large screens to stream Peloton classes.
CNN Wire contributed to this report.
The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Stop using Peloton Tread+ 'immediately,' federal safety agency warns after child death, 38 reported 'incidents'
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More